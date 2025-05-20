Free Live Panel Sat April 26 on Healing from Nanotechnology Dont Miss This!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR FREE AND TO SUBMIT YOUR Q&A

Fix the World Morocco will be hosting a live panel discussion to inform the public about healing from nanotechnology. This panel will help people who are concerned about or are suffering from nanotechnology and environmental pollutant poisoning. The speakers we have brought together will each be giving their own presentation and are encouraged to promote their information and their products and solutions to help save lives.





Given what is occurring in our world, especially since COvid and increased emerging technologies such as AI, and the amount of pollutants humanity is bombarded with, there are a lot of people that are suffering terribly. These folks need help and solutions! The problem is, these solutions are being censored from the general public and the brilliant Doctors, Healers and Researchers who are trying to bring these solutions are being marginalized or worse. We want to do something about this! This is why we have put together this special FREE Panel for the public.





Invited Speakers: (still waiting for confirmation of whether or not they can attend, Bio’s will be posted after confirmation)





Hosted by Hope and Tivon (CONFIRMED) of Fix the World Morocco www.ftwproject.com

Doug Korman (CONFIRMED)– Survivor of nanotechnology poisoning, currently undergoing many different treatments with much success.

Dr. Robert Young We will attempt to stream him live from where he is currently held in prison. Its important to help get his story out there, he’s been fighting to heal people for his entire life.

Dr. Lee Merritt (CONFIRMED)

Dr. Judy Mikovits (CONFIRMED)

Dr. Len Horowitz (CONFIRMED)

Matt Hazen (CONFIRMED)

Christopher Key (CONFIRMED)

Sarah Westall (CONFIRMED)





The focus of this broadcast is to bring public attention to the plight of humanity regarding what we all have been facing, what we are now confronting, what is planned against us and what we must do to protect ourselves from this deadly scourge.





The subject material that will be discussed in detail:





Rapid Development of Artificial Intelligence, and what this poses as a Threat to Humanity.

Nanotechnology and its Various Uses in Medicine.

A Presence of these Synthetic Biological Lifeforms in our Food, our Air, and our Water.

Explanations of the Effects of 5G Frequencies upon our Environment and our Bodies.

Dangers of this Combined Technology to Our Health and Wellness.

Details of the Global Transhumanism Agenda, and its Plans in Achieving its Goals to Control Humanity





Solutions will be Provided to Help the Audience to Understand What is Required to Defend Ourselves Against this Destructive Assault upon our Minds, our Bodies and our Souls.





We are allotting about 20 minutes for each speaker to present their information and will have a Q&A session at the end where people can send in questions. We estimate that this panel will be between 2 ½ and 3 hours long, given how many speakers can attend.





We encourage every speaker to fully promote themselves, their products, their websites and their services. Lets tell everyone who needs help how they can get it and promote these professionals and their solutions that help to heal others! This panel will be free and available to the public, it will stream live on Rumble and X. The archives will be available to anyone to upload on any platform they wish.





To promote this, we will be sharing on our networks and mailing lists, but also we have our good friend Sean from SGT report who says “Lets promote the heck out of it!” He’s got a fantastic audience. We will reach out to everyone we know in the alt media realm to promote this live panel… and we know a lot of folks.