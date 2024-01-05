Best Prebuilt Gaming PCs Under $1000 (2024)

➜ Amazon Links for the best prebuilt gaming PCs under $1000

With $1000 prebuilt gaming PCs, we’re firmly in the budget territory. So forget about current-generation components–You’ll see a lot of older-generation components, such as entry-level 30-series Nvidia cards, Ryzen 5000-series, or even 3000-series processors, and DDR4 RAM kits.

As a result, PCs in this price range are a perfect fit for gamers playing at 1080p. At this resolution, you’ll be able to run the vast majority of games, including some of the bigger titles from this year.

Some light 1440p gaming is on the table as well, but primarily when it comes to less graphically demanding games, like Minecraft, Fortnite, and a lot of popular MMORPGs or MOBAs. With more demanding games, you’ll definitely have to dial the settings back to a minimum to achieve smooth frame rates.

