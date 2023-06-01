The Law of Free Will, Can We Ever Be Independent?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
1h11m38s - 1h14m08s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“YOU ARE NOT INDIPENDENT BECAUSE EVERY SINGLE LIVING CREATURE AROUND YOU IS EFFECTED BY WHATEVER YOU FEEL.”
@ 1h12m27s