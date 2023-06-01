BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Law of Free Will, Can We Ever Be Independent?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
45 views • 06/01/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA

20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1


Cut:

1h11m38s - 1h14m08s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************


“YOU ARE NOT INDIPENDENT BECAUSE EVERY SINGLE LIVING CREATURE AROUND YOU IS EFFECTED BY WHATEVER YOU FEEL.”

@ 1h12m27s


spiritualitynew agesimpleconnectionsoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionnew new agesoul healinglaw of lovesoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to heallaw of free willindependent choiceuniversal gods lawsfree will the gods giftunderstanding free willam i independentfree will vs independencyautomatic dependencyconsequences of my choices
