Welcome To Proverbs Club.Words Of The Wise And The Fool.
Proverbs 22:12 (NIV).
12) The eyes of the Lord keep watch over knowledge,
but he frustrates the words of the unfaithful.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus blesses the Wisdom Of The Wise,
but he hinders the beliefs of the fool.
