HAARP is an ionosphere heater; they can literally fry crops on the ground, says Dane Wigington

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“There are multiple aspects in which they can manipulate the weather.” “HAARP is an ionosphere heater.” “[HAARP] is a weapon of mass destruction.” “HAARP can beam 3.5 million watts of power into electrically-charged ionosphere.” “That creates massive heating in that layer of the atmosphere. “They can wreck havoc on the ground.” “They can literally fry crops in the field.” Dane Wigington of GeoEngineeringWatch.org tells Maria Zeee on InfoWars on May 30, 2023.
The full interview was originally posted here:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6476893ff6134e1e8db6a904
GeoEngineeringWatch's website is here:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Article from Physics Today (2015) titled "HAARP, the most powerful ionosphere heater on Earth":
https://pubs.aip.org/physicstoday/article/68/12/72/415022/HAARP-the-most-powerful-ionosphere-heater-on
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News