HAARP is an ionosphere heater; they can literally fry crops on the ground, says Dane Wigington
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
1184 views • 08/15/2023

“There are multiple aspects  in which they can  manipulate the weather.” “HAARP is an  ionosphere heater.” “[HAARP] is a  weapon of mass destruction.” “HAARP can beam 3.5 million watts of power into electrically-charged ionosphere.” “That creates massive heating in that layer of the atmosphere. “They can wreck havoc  on the ground.” “They can literally  fry crops in the field.” Dane Wigington of GeoEngineeringWatch.org tells Maria Zeee on InfoWars on May 30, 2023.

The full interview was originally posted here:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6476893ff6134e1e8db6a904

GeoEngineeringWatch's website is here:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/

Article from Physics Today (2015) titled "HAARP, the most powerful ionosphere heater on Earth":
https://pubs.aip.org/physicstoday/article/68/12/72/415022/HAARP-the-most-powerful-ionosphere-heater-on

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
haarpdane wigingtonionosphere heater
