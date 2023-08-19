Jonny Hodl: CBDCs & Digital Identity are the #1 Threat!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jonny Hodl of The Staying Free Podcast discusses the increasing censorship facing independent media and mistakes alternative platforms have been making. His central concern is the threat of the coming Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) combined with Digital Identity. Sam Altman's Worldcoin and Elon Musk's X are extensions of the Deep State. He doesn't have much hope for the UK or the West, we've shown we don't really care about our freedoms or the rule of law. He remains bullish on México!
About Jonny Hodl
Jonny Hodl is a freedom maximalist and host of The Staying Free Podcast where he conducts fireside chats with friends and allies of the growing counterculture of sovereign individuals..
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)