Hamas : Israel -- Why Idiots Argue "One Moment in Time"

One shining moment in time. That's what Hamas supporters online argue, conveniently forgetting the timeline when Hamas attacked and murdered 1400 Israeli citizens. It's like declaring there must be a ceasefire in Nazi Germany because too many Nazi sympathizers are being killed in Dresden.
#hamas #israel #war
