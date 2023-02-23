Pfizer can't hide this anymore, the data doesn't lie | Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
he EU's latest periodic safety report is in and it shows damning details on vaccine adverse effects that were known about for years. Investigative journalist Sonia Elijah joins Redacted host Clayton Morris to detail the latest details and massive cover-up.
You can read Sonia's latest Substack article right here on the EU safety report: https://soniaelijah.substack.com/p/eu-safety-report-on-pfizer-biontech"
