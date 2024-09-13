God wants you to be part of His kingdom

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, August 17, 2024.





In Matthew 4:17, 23, Matthew 9:35; Matthew 24:14; Mark 1:14-15; Luke 9:60 and Acts 1:3, Christ speaks of the gospel of the kingdom of God of which you and I can be part of. After Christ’s ascension to heaven in Acts 1:9, Christ’s apostles spoke about the gospel of the kingdom of God including Philip and Paul. In Acts 8:12, Philip spoke about the kingdom of God while Paul spoke about the gospel of the kingdom of God in Acts 19:8, Acts 20:25 and Acts 28:23, 31.





In this world that we live in, a world that has been deceived by the devil according to Revelation 12:9, YOU need not to be deceived anymore by all kinds of lies and deceits and false gospels being shared by the antichrist pope and the false prophets of the apostate, fallen Babylonian churches, by the controlled media, by special interest groups and by certain godless groups of powerful, filthy rich individuals and families who want to see you feel hopeless.





Seek FIRST the kingdom of God and His righteouness. Don’t seek fame, wealth, riches, a job promotion, money, or whatever other carnal priority you may have...but seek ye first the kingdom of God, which is Christ’s gospel, and God’s righteousness, as exemplified by Christ’s sinlessness, Who kept perfectly His holy ten commandments of love as the holy, perfect pattern for us to follow.





Be watchful of your spiritual condition and relationship with Christ. Be stubborn for Him. Be faithful to Christ. Trust Him. Obey Him. Worship Him. Make a stand for biblical truth. Flee these fallen churches and fallen religions and follow Christ as per Revelation 14:4-5.





Look to Him as your God, King and Savior as per Isaiah 45:21-22. Abide in His love by keeping His holy ten commandments of love with the guidance of the Holy Spirit according to John 14:21, and God will love you and will manifest Himself to you. And you’ll be considered as His saint, as His son and daughter and you’ll be part of the kingdom of God, for eternity and be with your God for eternity.





Praise be to God and His amazing gospel of the kingdom of God of which you can be part for eternity. Stand worthy before God, stand clean and spotless without sin before your Creator and you’ll be part of His eternal kingdom that knows no end, just like Christ Who is the I AM, Who is Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.





The King is coming back and He wants you to be part of His everlasting kingdom at His glorious return in the clouds of heaven.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]