Blessed Michael Sopoćko - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 126 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Feb 8, 2024





Father Michael Sopoćko (1888-1975), now beatified by the Church, was the priest-confessor to St. Faustina and, as such, an incredible man of mercy. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, as he introduces this great theologian, the principal instrument that Our Lord used to fashion the soul of St. Faustina, and learn how he commissioned the very first Image of Divine Mercy. Then hear how the message of Divine Mercy has brought joy and hope to an autistic boy named Royce Guzman and his family.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 125: First Saturdays Devotion





