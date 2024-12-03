A reconnaissance group supports assault units in clearing Ukrainian strongholds and positions on the Kursk front.

The footage captures the fighters heading to the mission area by vehicle and advancing on foot to the attack line. Throughout the operation, the group maintained coordination under the commander’s guidance, with a Mavic drone providing real-time situational awareness. Updates were promptly communicated via secure channels.

Where enemy positions required suppression or destruction, drone pilots effectively deployed munitions to aid the troops in the trenches.

At the end, assistance was calmly and efficiently provided to a wounded soldier without unnecessary panic.

Via: @rusich_army