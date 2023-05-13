The New Renaissance w/ Jane Evershed

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Alfa Vedic

Streamed live on May 11, 2023 Latest Alfacasts

As the Alfa Vedic community is well-aware, the official historical narrative is less authentic than science fiction fantasy. On this week's Alfacast we'll entertain an eclectic list of topics ranging from Tartaria, "prehistoric" cave paintings, the Divine Feminine and a few other surprises in-between. Artist & historian Jane Evershed will be at the helm of this exploration, and her artistic talents and rich life experience will make this a not-to-be-missed episode. Jane came to live in the US in Minneapolis in 1984. In that same year she won the Minneapolis Metro Transit bus design award after which she launched a career marketing journals, books, large prints and notecards of her art which she marketed across the US and in many other countries. " Art has always been to show the higher self striving for the zenith aesthetic. What happened to that high notion? Did art become reduced to a means of laundering money perhaps? Did art fall martyr to art itself in the age of the digital gods? Oil painting, like stained glass windows, are as sure a part of life as growing a garden. These skills must not be lost to humankind. Artificial Intelligence is poised right now to take over the role of artists." During this time she spoke at many universities and colleges, sharing her art and poetry, winning awards and various commissions. In 1994 Harper Collins published a book of her art and Poetry. In 2000 Jane transformed her home into a gallery and fundraising venue in Kenwood Minneapolis.​ In 2006 Jane went to live in the woods of Wisconsin for 7 years to gather her thoughts and reinvent her life as an artist, where she continued to paint and evolve her style without the constraints of everyday life. Upon her return to Minnesota Jane began her Remembering the Divine Feminine series as a natural evolution from her earlier Power of Woman and other series that spoke to environmental degradation. Jane's work is ultimately inspired by nature and our relationship to it. She observes the genius of the natural world and allows it to determine lines of life on the canvas that often evolve into otherworldly dimensions and states of consciousness not yet arrived at by our slow evolution. Examples of these would be LEAVING TIME, STEPS TO HIGHER DIMENSIONS and CHANTING DESTINY, to name a few of her latest works. Jane believes that certain forces took over Western culture during the Renaissance and force fed their flawed culture to the world. We'll also discuss her theory that the prehistoric cave art found in France and Spain is a forgery created in modern times. Most germane to our discussion is the impact of these events on our present world. Show links: https://www.janeevershedart.com/