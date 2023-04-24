TUCKER CARLSON - HERITAGE FOUNDATION SPEECH

Shortly before news of his separation from Fox, Carlson gave a speech for the Heritage Foundation’s 50-year-anniversary gala in which he argued that the disagreements between conservative and leftist positions on issues like transgenderism and abortion represent the difference between good and evil.

“None of this makes sense in conventional political terms,” he said, arguing that the federal government has decided its “goal is to destroy things” and that “what you’re watching is not a political movement, it’s evil.”

A source told Vanity Fair that the primary reason for Tucker Carlson being ousted by Fox News was because he gave a speech on Friday night in which he talked about spirituality and prayer, something that “freaks Rupert (Murdoch) out.”



Apparently, Murdoch was triggered into dismissing Carlson because he was unnerved by a speech in which the former host promoted Christian values.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott made the decision to give Carlson the boot on Friday night after the speech, although he wasn’t told until 10 minutes before the media found out.

“Rupert Murdoch was perhaps unnerved by Carlson’s messianism because it echoed the end-times worldview of Murdoch’s ex-fiancée Ann Lesley Smith,” writes Gabriel Sherman.

Murdoch reportedly cancelled his wedding with Smith because she had called Carlson a “messenger from God” and had started reading passages from the Book of Exodus during a dinner at Murdoch’s Bel Air vineyard where Carlson was present.

“Rupert just sat there and stared,” the source said, with the report suggesting that one of his motivations for canning Carlson was to remove his ex’s favorite host from the air.

“Fox fired their number one host for being too Christian,” commented Matt Walsh.

