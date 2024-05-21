NEW STUDIES SHOW SERIOUS RISKS OF GENDER TRANSITION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 17, 2024
New studies are highlighting the potential serious permanent harms from using puberty blockers and cross sex hormones for those suffering from gender dysphoria. The push to put minors on a fast course to gender transition appears to be coming to an end as the public, legislative, and medical bodies are all reversing course.
