NWO: United Nations' summit of the future to empower UN 2.0

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to The New American with Alex Newman



Alex Newman looks at the role of the United Nations in the near future and how the United Nations, which is a mouthpiece for the Vatican, wants to reinvent itself and to empower itself even more as the world is heading towards a one world Vatican new world order.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington