Solution For The Next Toilet Paper Apocalypse - Making A Bidet (part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In This Video, I show a Bidet that I made with simple hardware store parts. In part 2, I will show how to actually make it, how to bend the pipes and the steel plate, and many other tips for those who need that...
A special Thanks To Bitchute.com, last weeks video is close to 200 views, actually bipassing brighteon, this week. Thanks Ray!