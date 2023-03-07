Toxic Mold Recovery with Bridgit Danner | Conners Clinic Live #33

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Conners had a great discussion with Bridgit Danner on toxic mold and her steps to recovery. She is an expert in the field, with a book (The Ultimate Toxic Mold Recovery Guide: Take Back Your Home, Health & Life) now available on Amazon, and a Free Masterclass (which Dr. Conners was interviewed for!) that you can get access to now.
Visit ConnersClinic.com/33 for more information on the episode as well as to read a transcript, get your link to Bridgit's "Toxic Mold Masterclass", her book, and more.