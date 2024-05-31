The Legacy of John Calvin in Geneva

Join me on day 3 in Geneva as my guest Kim Yeater and I discuss John Calvin’s role in the Reformation and it’s impact on Christianity. Researcher James Roguski will join us in the second half of the show to discuss the WHO’s pandemic treaty and the sneaky workarounds they have in store if the pandemic treaty doesn’t pass.





Sun City Silver & Gold: [email protected]





Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN

























Need some Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine? Fast shipping with guaranteed delivery in Canada and the US. Contact Mia for more information.

[email protected]





☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ PODCAST: https://lauralynnandfriends.podbean.com

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson