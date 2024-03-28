Healthy Living Livestream: What Makes Toxins Stick Around? (And How To Unstick Them)

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





March 27, 2024





In this episode, you’ll discover:





- How fat-soluble toxins pile up and cause disruptions in your body.





- Why mainstream science turns a blind eye to these well-established causes of metabolic disruption





- How you can safely expel fat-soluble toxins using proven natural healing strategies





Register for my Terrain workshop — The Power of Pine: The Ultimate Detox 3.0: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/the-power-of-pine





Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/newsletter





Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio





Take my short quiz and find out where you are giving your freedom away! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/take-the-quiz





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4lodo3-healthy-living-livestream-what-makes-toxins-stick-around-and-how-to-unstick.html