Healthy Living Livestream: What Makes Toxins Stick Around? (And How To Unstick Them)
High Hopes
High Hopes
661 views • 03/28/2024

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


March 27, 2024


In this episode, you’ll discover:


- How fat-soluble toxins pile up and cause disruptions in your body.


- Why mainstream science turns a blind eye to these well-established causes of metabolic disruption


- How you can safely expel fat-soluble toxins using proven natural healing strategies


Register for my Terrain workshop — The Power of Pine: The Ultimate Detox 3.0: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/the-power-of-pine


Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/newsletter


Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio


Take my short quiz and find out where you are giving your freedom away! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/take-the-quiz


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4lodo3-healthy-living-livestream-what-makes-toxins-stick-around-and-how-to-unstick.html

toxinsnatural healinghealthy livingstickdisruptionmetabolicdr andrew kaufmanalexander raskovicunstickfat-soluble
