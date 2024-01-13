2024-1-13 how to calculate God's calendar for yourself

~leviticus 23; psalm 81

https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/?year=2024&country=1

https://www.moongiant.com/calendar/february/2024/









I uploaded all to internet archive for you...one version in jpeg, one version in pdf so you can zoom in...and the document in open office so you can have it for reference. You must understand that we are in a spiritual war, and team satan does not want us keeping God's commandments. He knows if we do, then the blessing and protection of God will be upon us, and that messes up all his spirit cooking plans for us. He wants your children, he wants them in school, he wants you to go with the flow and keep the sun calendar, and honor the holidays to gods you do not know. You must learn this, get your life obedient to christ, and teach this to your children. They have the religions of the people already, and they blacklist things like this to the darkside of the internet. Soon, you will have to have a digital ID to even have access at all. You had better know how to perform God's commandments, and you had better be teaching them to your children like God said. In the day of destruction rapidly approaching, God's favor will be upon them who believe in His son (not the sUn god idol jesus), but the real christ Yahusha! and who have learned that the covenant of God is not old, but who do remember, and both keep........to these who live in faith, who build their ark, will God show the favor.......and you will want it, we all will, or how will we survive through what's coming???!!!

https://archive.org/details/2024-2025-gods-appointed-times-for-the-sabbath-year/2025-2026%20%20God%27s%20appointed%20times.jpg









