Pescaíto | Corvé de Loíza | Bomba Puerto Rico

Este ritmo de Loíza es el "corvé". En este tema escuchas los repiques del primo que suenan parecido a un seis corrido, pero el buleo y la maraca están en métrica 6x8 o ternaria. ¿Conoces otros ritmos de bomba en 6x8?
