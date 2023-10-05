⚡️The Syrian army opened the gates of hell to the terrorists in Idlib.

The video I posted earlier today, terrorist attack at the military graduation, killing observing families.

Also happening:

Intense bombardment with heavy artillery and rocket attacks by units of the Syrian Army on terrorist gatherings on the axes of the western countryside of Aleppo and the axes of the Al-Ghab Plain in the northwestern countryside of Hama.

In Saraqeb, Idlib, Syria - Syrian army rocket launch toward enemy positions in Idlib

SDF targeted a military base belonging to the Turkish army in northern Syria.

Turkish fighter jets are bombing SDF forces in Qamishli, Hasakah, northeastern Syria.

There are reports of missile attacks from Russian warships in Tartus towards terrorist bases in Idlib.






