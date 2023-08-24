Christianity 101

July 16, 2023

Pastor Dean brings us back to the basics of our faith in this powerful sermon about our Savior, Jesus Christ. There are only two places for eternity, and the Lord Jesus died for our sins so we may have eternity in heaven with Him. Jesus is the fullness of the Godhead bodily, don't let anything take you away from fully following Him!

"Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." John 14:6