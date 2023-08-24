Christianity 101

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 16, 2023
Pastor Dean brings us back to the basics of our faith in this powerful sermon about our Savior, Jesus Christ. There are only two places for eternity, and the Lord Jesus died for our sins so we may have eternity in heaven with Him. Jesus is the fullness of the Godhead bodily, don't let anything take you away from fully following Him!
"Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." John 14:6