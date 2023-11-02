BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Individualism to Tribalism - Friday Night LIVE 20 October 2023
11/02/2023

Hey Stef, I’ve started working at a startup selling a product. I think this product is going to revolutionize the industry I’m working in. Despite this, my perspective clients can be dismissive and outright rude when I’m trying to explain how it’ll benefit them. How did you deal with rejection as an entrepreneur? Did you take rejection personal?


Stefan, quick question, what creates sex addiction (for men)?


I just signed in to learn about your position on the global conflict.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Get access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, and the 22 Part History of Philosophers series!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

