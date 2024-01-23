'It's Bisan from Gaza and I'm Escaping South' (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/VZEaY0Q8fTM?si=GE8gWKdnLAeHNdK1

23 Nov 2023 #Israel #Gaza

Bisan Owda documented her journey from al-Shifa Hospital to southern #Gaza as she tried to find a new place to shelter. Along her journey, she spokewith elderly people on the road, injured children and a doctor about diseases. #Israel has ordered an evacuation to the south, but has continued bombing there. The UN says nearly all of Gaza is on the verge of starvation.





On top of starvation, heavy rains, cold temperatures and potential flooding are putting Gazans more at risk of infectious disease.

Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe





Follow us on Instagram:





https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/

Like us on Facebook:





https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish

Follow us on Twitter:





https://twitter.com/ajplus

Transcript available on YouTube page