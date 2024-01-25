Will San Francisco Become Detroit?

San Francisco is caught in a classic urban doom loop: tax rates and regulations rise, as do soft-on-crime policies. In response, businesses leave and police morale declines. That leads to jobs disappearing, tax revenue declining, and city services getting cut. Crime then goes up and the quality of life and quality of schools go down. Residents flee for greener pastures, especially conservatives and moderates. The remaining residents are disproportionately on the left. That gives Democrats a lock on the mayorship and city council. Which in turn spurs even higher tax rates, even more onerous regulations on businesses, and more soft-on-crime policies. The downward cycle continues.
The result?
Detroit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.