6 Reasons to try Astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant that can support optimal brain health
658 views • 03/14/2024

Ideal for athletes and people who want to support optimal strength, endurance and stamina naturally, Health Ranger's Hawaiian Astaxanthin has one of the highest potency levels of astaxanthin per gel cap available on the market.

Our premium astaxanthin is sourced from fresh Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae carefully grown in freshwater from the pristine regions of Hawaii.

Our high-quality Hawaiian Astaxanthin supplement is accredited with the NAXA seal by the Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association. The new NAXA Verification Program (NAVP) tests products available to consumers to verify that they contain only naturally occurring astaxanthin derived from H. pluvialis microalgae.


Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com


health ranger storeastaxanthinhealth supportoptimal brain healthpotent antioxidanthealthy heart function
