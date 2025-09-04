Sacrificing Your Very Existence for Wokeness - Media Sabotage's Itself

Buckle up for a no-holds-barred rant on the war against free speech! From Graham Linehan’s arrest for spicy tweets to the Associated Press playing both-sides with censorship, we’re diving into the absurdity of news outlets undermining the very rights they depend on. Is it China, Soros, or just woke vibes driving this madness? Let’s talk about how the media’s trading liberty for clout and why we’re all screwed if we don’t wake up. Drop your thoughts in the comments, and let’s keep the free speech fight alive! #FreeSpeech #MediaBetrayal #GrahamLinehan





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️







