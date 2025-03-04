Cringe-Worthy Democrats Repeat 'The Big Lie' in Awkward Messaging Ahead of President Trump's Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Democrats truly believe their base is stupid and they may be right. "The Big Lie" being told here is that President Trump is doing nothing to help Americans while Elon Musk is destroying the nation. It would be comical if it weren't such a destructive premise.