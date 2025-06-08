BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🇫🇷🤷‍♂In France, a statue of Macron was stolen from a wax museum and placed near the Russian embassy
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
184 views • 3 months ago

"A sculpture of French President Emmanuel Macron was stolen from the Grevin Museum, France's largest wax museum. Early in the morning, two women and a man, dressed as museum employees, took the figure and carried it out of the building through an emergency exit, wrapping it in a blanket.

The activists brought the figure to the Russian embassy building in a white minibus, installing it near one of the entrances to the territory. They placed a Russian flag next to it and unfurled posters with slogans against the continuation of economic cooperation between Russia and France. The cost of the sculpture is about 40 thousand euros."

Source @Slavyangrad

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
macronwarmongerrothschild puppet
