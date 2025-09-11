BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Joe Untamed: Breaking Down 9/11’s Lasting Impact, Investigating Charlie Kirk’s Shooting, and Spotlighting Tina Peters’ Fight for Election Justice| Guest Alan Duke| 9.11.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
147 followers
18 views • 1 week ago

Prepare for an unflinching episode of Joe Untamed, where we tackle the stories mainstream media won’t touch. We open by remembering the 24th anniversary of 9/11, honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost, the thousands injured, and the enduring sacrifices of first responders. From the collapse of the Twin Towers to the lasting legacy of heightened surveillance, travel restrictions, and the wars that followed, Joe Untamed connects the events of that fateful day to the historical struggle against tyranny dating back to 1683. This is more than memory—it’s a call to recognize the cost of freedom and the resilience required to defend it.

Our conversation then shifts to the shocking shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. With breaking updates from the FBI, ATF, and firsthand analysis from investigative journalist Alan Duke, we examine the facts behind the attack, the alleged shooter, and the weaponization of ideology in today’s politically charged climate. Joe Untamed explores the broader implications for public safety, political polarization, and the vital role of accurate reporting in a world dominated by social media speculation and misinformation.

Finally, we honor the courage of whistleblowers like Tina Peters on her 70th birthday, confronting the injustice of her imprisonment and the threat to election transparency. From Colorado court filings to federal advocacy, we highlight the systemic double standards that punish truth-tellers while shielding the powerful. This episode is a call to action: defend your freedoms, demand accountability, and join the fight to preserve transparency and justice in America.



