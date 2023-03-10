US activist challenges Western narrative on who's behind Nord Stream attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
March 9, 2023
'[Nord Stream sabotage] is an act of terrorism against Germany and against Russia' - American student and activist Kynan Thistlethwaite speaks out at a meeting with Anne Applebaum, a journalist and wife of the former Polish foreign minister.
