Mark Tsuneishi: We're very concerned about the influence of CCP, because a lot of money influences a lot of politicians and young people that are coming up in California

03/03/2023 Sean Song interviews Mark Tsuneishi, President of Asian American Freedom PAC: We're very concerned about the influence of CCP, because a lot of money influences a lot of politicians and young people that are coming up in California and in the rest of the nation, they're starting to influence certain elections. As all Asians need to resist socialism or communism for one thing. Secondly, I really believe that we have to do our due diligence and find out who is really responsible for corrupting our political process
03/03/2023 睚鲁采访亚裔美国人PAC主席Mark Tsuneishi: 我们非常关心中共的影响，因为大量金钱影响着加州和全国其他地区的很多政治家和正在崛起的年轻人，并开始影响某些选举。我们所有亚洲人，一方面需要抵制社会主义或共产主义；其次我们必须做好尽职调查，找出谁才是破坏我们政治进程的罪魁祸首。