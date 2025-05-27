BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What's Up? #48 - Global Monetary Reset
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
97 views • 3 months ago

Futurist, John L. Peterson and Gregg Braden discuss global changes, focusing on a historic monetary reset. They explore gold’s rising value, central banks’ roles, and the shift to digital currencies. This reset, driven by international cooperation, aims to stabilize economies but raises concerns about potential misuse. They emphasize building a new, equitable world amid these transformative changes. (60 words) Please Like, Share and Subscribe ❤️ Visit us at arlingtoninstitute.org for a full list of our programs and efforts.

Keywords
gregg bradenfuturistjohn petersen
