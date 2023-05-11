REVELATION REDPILL EP 12: The Great Judgement Has Already Happened

Many people, when teaching Matthew 24 and it's fulfillment in 70AD stop there, but Matthew 25 is a continuation of Jesus' Olivet Discourse where he explains what will happen to that generation of Israel. He's speaking to and about the ones who turned their back on their husband, the Jews who broke their covenant with God and brought about the Destruction of Jerusalem and the Temple. That generation was judged; God separated the sheep from the goats. Those who heard the message were saved and reign with Christ in Heavenly places. Come dig deep into the parables of the watchful and unwatchful virgins and learn how you can enter into the wedding feast of the Bridegroom!***DON'T FORGET!*** Show Mike Lindell his alternative to Paypal is a win! Join Franksocial, visit our profile and click "sponsor" for just $5 a month! https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks





SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140

hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft, herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,

and homeschooling. Coupon code "rchicks15" for $15 off 3-day passes and "rchicks7" for $7 off 2-day passes. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!