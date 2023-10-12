Ttok Shorts- IT HAS BEGUN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here our end-time Apostle Commander of over 25 yrs as a Noah prophet to this last day generation! Now all her prophecies and decrees of 25 yrs ago being fulfilled before your eyes! Hear entire msgs in the links! YAH has decreed let His Judgments begin on this un-toward generation that will not repent!!