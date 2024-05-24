The Bronx has a historic and significant past of Democrat broken promises.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Bronx has a historic and significant presence in American politics. In the 70s, Democrats used the people of the Bronx as pawns and they resented it. When Ronald Reagan visited the Bronx in 1980, he was not met with a warm welcome, but Reagan gained their respect that day.
"Reagan" actor, Dennis Quaid, says the similarities between 1980 and today... are you better off than you were 4 years ago?