Dr. William Makis: Chris Cuomo's ‘Limited Hangout’ on Ivermectin is an Act

(May 8, 2024) Dr. William Makis explains why lying propagandist Chris Cuomo's recent admissions about Ivermectin and COVID "vaccine injuries" on the 'PBD Podcast' was a stunt.
CHIEF NERD’s Video Clip of PBD Podcast: https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1788142295943950578
15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 007: https://makismd.substack.com/p/new-podcast-15-minutes-with-drmakis-303