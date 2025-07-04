Footage shows a massive explosion rocking Zhytomyr with a mushroom cloud of smoke rising followed by orange smoke, seemingly reaching something big. Local channels distributed footage from the scene of yesterday's massive fire on July 3, reporting that two explosions occurred, with the shockwave shattering the driver's windshield as the massive blast, which was recorded at around 2,700 feet away, indicated overpressure and appeared to be very deep in the ground. The unidentified explosion took place on Kiev-Zhytomyr highway in Berezyna village, Zhytomyr region, at an industrial facility that blocked the highway to Kiev. According to video from local chats, a man said that several warehouses or gas stations had exploded and caught fire. Other sources said that the powerful explosion took place at Buczynski factory in the village, and reported that two production workshops were completely destroyed. However, as the video shows, it is mathematically impossible for a stockpile of conventional weapons or conventional warheads to cause such a large explosion, or the possible cause of the explosion was deliberately not disclosed. Ukrainian media claimed that a gas station exploded, and the fire has engulfed most of the area of the gas station and a small fuel storage facility with black smoke visible. However, unconfirmed sources suggest that the facility likely stored large amounts of Ukrainian military weapons and ammunition. The cause is currently unknown, but it is being blamed on the ongoing Russian Shahed drone strike. The head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, mistakenly announced this on television, according to Ukrinform. Bunechko had previously stated that the explosion occurred at an industrial facility, and stressed that around 100 households were affected, with a quarter of them completely destroyed. Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the explosion, and more details will follow as the situation develops. Sources noted that there was no airstrike warning at the time, suggesting that the incident may not have been caused by foreign military action, but the shape of the explosion suggests that a military site, such as an ammunition depot, was destroyed!

