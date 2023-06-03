BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christopher Wray worked as the personal lawyer for Mr. Miles Guo, the number one enemy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), before he became FBI director
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
06/03/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ik8jvb73b

05/31/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson: Christopher Wray worked as the personal lawyer for Mr. Miles Guo, the number one enemy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), before he became FBI director. Then the CCP made a higher offer. He instead represented the CCP-controlled global corporation HNA and was appointed FBI director shortly. Since 2016, he has received more than $14 million. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/31/2023 妮可在Winn Tucson节目爆料：克里斯托弗·雷在担任联邦调查局局长之前，曾作为中共头号敌人郭文贵先生的私人律师。后来中共给出了更高报价，他转而代表中共控制的跨国公司海航，不久之后就被任命为联邦调查局局长。自2016年以来，他已累计获得1400万美元。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
