Symmetry A True UFO Adventure. A Presentation by Preston Dennett & Dolly Safran - Part 1 of 5

Part 1 of 5. One evening in January 1973, fourteen-year-old Dolly Safran gazed out the window of her home near the Florida Everglades. Without warning, a UFO dropped from the sky and hovered in her backyard. To her shock, Dolly could see thin gray-skinned figures with large dark eyes staring back at her. Frightened, she dived under her bed to hide. At that moment, her bedroom filled with a blazing blue light. The next thing she knew, morning had arrived. She was lying on the floor wearing somebody else’s pajamas. She had been taken, again. This was not her first episode of missing time. It had happened many times before. Only this time, something different happened. Dolly remembered. In fact, she remembered everything.

Over the next few days, Dolly recalled being taken onboard the craft, where she was examined by gray ETs. She then had a long conversation with them, was given a tour of the craft, and was told she would soon be contacted again. Only a few days later, the ETs returned and took her onboard again. Dolly had no fear as she spoke with the grays, who reminded her that she had been contacted many times before. She was asked if she would like to work with them and learn from them, and what she would like to learn? Amazed by the opportunity, Dolly chose to learn how to pilot the craft. The ETs agreed.

So began Dolly’s lifelong experiences with the grays. In this presentation, Preston will recount Dolly’s incredible adventures with UFOs and extraterrestrials. Dolly will also share some of her experiences in her own words. Her case is one of the most extensive UFO contact cases ever documented, and will change the way you think about these mysterious visitors to our planet.

