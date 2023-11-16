NATO Broke Into A Cold Sweat: Russian Army Launched A Full-Scale Offensive On 'SLAVYANSK'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the approach of winter, the situation on the battlefield began to change dramatically. The dynamics of the intensification of hostilities are recorded along the entire front line. Russian Troops are increasing the pressure zone, forcing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to rush into desperate attacks in order to regain lost positions.......
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN