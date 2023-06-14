© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING! Dr Steven Greer & UFO whistleblowers drop BOMBSHELL on D.C. | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Dr. Steven Greer held a stunning UFO disclosure press event at Washington's D.C. press club. Led by renowned researchers, members of the military, defense contractors and former government officials, this conference revealed shocking testimony about the secret space program, reverse engineered alien craft, and massive crimes and cover up. Redacted host Clayton Morris walks us through the highlights of the UFO event.
SEE THE VIDEO (full clip) of Dr Greer's presentation:
https://rumble.com/v2u5nrs-dr.-steven-greers-groundbreaking-ufo-disclosure-national-press-club-event.html
source:
https://rumble.com/v2tzhto-breaking-ufo-whistleblowers-drop-bombshell-on-d.c.-redacted-with-natali-and.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=14