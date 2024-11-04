Test of an Interceptor Drone from the Russian company Nova Labs

Recently, an extremely interesting video of a test of a complex with an interceptor drone from the Russian company Nova Labs appeared online. During its testing, another UAV flying at an altitude of 200 meters at a speed of 80 km/h was successfully destroyed.

Based on the recording, the drone has an optical homing head and operates on the "fire and forget" principle, with the shot being fired from a portable launcher. The target is destroyed by kinetic impact upon collision.

The characteristics of the product are not provided, but the technical implementation looks quite interesting. The lack of an explosive warhead on the device also allows the issue of equipping civilian personnel, such as oil depot guards and other facilities, to be resolved.

In general, we can observe how interceptor drones are increasingly becoming an element of air defense along with traditional anti-aircraft missile and gun systems. Most likely, serial products for combating long-range kamikaze drones will appear soon.

