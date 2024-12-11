Picture taken by Israeli soldiers on the top of Mount Hermon, after the occupation regime fully captured and occupied Mount Hermon in Syria on Wednesday morning. Israel took advantage of the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad to annex more territory in Syria without even firing a shot, which was clearly allowed by the leader of al-Qaeda or HTS, al-Julani, who is supported by the West, calling it a “revolution”. In the past, when Syria had a state and an army, Syrian Arab Army had defended for 50 years Mount Hermon, the highest peak in Syria at about 2,814 meters, which was free for all Syrians, now Israeli soldiers can take pictures there like never before. The Algerian Foreign Ministry said “We strongly condemn the violation by Zionist entity’s army of Syrian sovereignty and the attack on its land after seizing the buffer zone”.

On December 8, the occupation units of the 210th Division announced to start a proactive aggression from Golan Heights in response to the bad internal developments in Syria. A number of military vehicles supported by additional troops, paratrooper units moved freely without any obstacles into Syrian territory completing control over the strategic area Golan Heights in 1981, although it is not internationally recognized as Israeli territory. Mount Hermon near the Lebanese border, now the occupation has annexed it, so that Damascus is within a shooting range of only 40 km. This is astonishing, Israel continues to annex Syrian land comfortably in front of the rebels and their supporters. HTS leader, Abu Muhammad al-Julani commented on the war with Israel. "Syria will not be involved in a new war, because the country is not ready and its people are exhausted."

