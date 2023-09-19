Nato is Preparing for an Army of 3.5 Million to Fight Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you think you will remain unaffected by this? Have you prepared yourself to take a stand against God-hating anti-christ tyranny, new lockdowns, censorship, fraud, and a slave system of economics? You can't serve two masters. You cannot serve God and mammon.
9 out of 10 Covid Deaths in the last year occurred among the fully vaccinated and triple-vaxed: https://expose-news.com/2023/09/16/9-in-every-10-covid-deaths-over-the-last-year-have-been-among-the-fully-triple-vaccinated/
Deagel's 2025 Prediction of 68.5% reduction in U.S. population is consistent with what we see happening among the "vaxxed". Add to that deaths from WW III and death from civil unrest and the collapse of democrat cities, and you will get the picture: https://expose-news.com/2023/09/17/leaked-pfizer-data-death-rates-solidify-deagels-2025-prediction/
Come up to speed on the Ukraine War. Watch this video as Tucker Carlson interviews Douglas McGregor: https://youtu.be/Baa-8JRG0fc?si=7H4vBx3z6LHo4xbD
Covid Concentration Camps - Don't say it can't happen. Instead, ask yourself what your faith in God will require you to do: https://allnewspipeline.com/Globalists_Make_New_Push_For_COVID_Concentration_Camps.php