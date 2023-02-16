Chemical Fallout Dream/Prophecy (Must Consider the Possibility)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I uploaded a video of a dream about a related chemical spill a few days before it happened. Now another dream which seemed to reflect once again, the possibility of this too being intentional, and created in such a manner wherebye the fallout might be much more further reaching than we are being told, even as though it were designed that way.