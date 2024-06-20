BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel War & Russia North Korea Pact 06/20/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
91 views • 11 months ago

Today Pastor Stan shares how Israel is planning to strike Hezbollah. NATO has given a warning that we are at the brink of a WW3 Nuclear War, and finally, we see that Putin and North Korea has made a mutual Defense Pact. It’s stated that Russia will equip North Korea with modern missiles and will deliver Nuclear Technology. The target is American bases in South Korea, Japan and Guam.

 

00:00 - Intro

03:09 - Israel Hezbollah War

05:21 - Brink of Nuclear WW3

08:15 - Russia North Korea Defence Pact

10:44 - Russian Missiles in North Korea

11:10 - Putin Statement Video

14:39 - Putin Cousin new Defence Minister & Warships

20:06 - 90 Million Americans Dead in 20 Minutes

22:31 - Russia’s Supersonic Advantage


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

russiaisraelwarww3north koreanuclear warnuclear missilespactprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stansupersonic missiles
