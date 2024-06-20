Israel War & Russia North Korea Pact 06/20/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares how Israel is planning to strike Hezbollah. NATO has given a warning that we are at the brink of a WW3 Nuclear War, and finally, we see that Putin and North Korea has made a mutual Defense Pact. It’s stated that Russia will equip North Korea with modern missiles and will deliver Nuclear Technology. The target is American bases in South Korea, Japan and Guam.
00:00 - Intro
03:09 - Israel Hezbollah War
05:21 - Brink of Nuclear WW3
08:15 - Russia North Korea Defence Pact
10:44 - Russian Missiles in North Korea
11:10 - Putin Statement Video
14:39 - Putin Cousin new Defence Minister & Warships
20:06 - 90 Million Americans Dead in 20 Minutes
22:31 - Russia’s Supersonic Advantage
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: