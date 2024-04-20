Destroying the Enemy Using KNOWBOTS, Demons & Logic Bombs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Computer warfighting weapons can be divided into four categories:
software, hardware, electromagnetic systems and other assets.
Software consists of programs designed to collect information on, inhibit, alter, deny use of, or destroy the enemy infosphere. Software would be the primary soldier in pure information warfare. One example of a software asset--called a KNOWBOT--could serve as a virtual software spy. Other examples of software warfighting assets have exotic, computer hacker names: "demons", "sniffers", "viruses", "Trojan horses", "worms" or "logic bombs". A more detailed description of these "weapon systems" may help the reader visualize more effectively the potential use of software assets in IW.
Celestial Report,
Celeste Solum,