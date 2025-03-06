‼️EU VICE PRESIDENT KAJA KALLAS EXPOSES THE REAL PLAN:

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It was NEVER about Ukraine—it was always about dismantling Russia.
She openly calls for Russia’s defeat—not just to end a war, but to break up the nation itself.
She wants Russia carved into smaller, weaker states, ripe for plundering.
This isn’t about defense—it’s about resource theft, control, and globalist dominance.
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
